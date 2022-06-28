‘Involuntary Submission To Mob Thought’: Daily Caller’s Brianna Lyman Warns Against ‘Safe Spaces’

Daily Caller reporter Brianna Lyman warned against the dangers and consequences of “safe spaces” on college campuses during an interveiw Tuesday on Newsmax.

Host Chris Salcedo asked Lyman to comment on the recent lawsuit settlement between the University of Houston and the non-profit organization Speech First. Lyman said the university’s harassment policy stiffled free speech on campus. The university agreed to pay $30,000 in fees to the group for having “unconstitutionally chilled student speech” with its “overbroad” interpretation, according to Heartland Daily News.

“How big is this now that we’re finally starting to see the judicial system pushback on censorship on school campuses?” Salcedo asked. “Are we starting to see the clawback?”

After commentary from fellow guest and journalist Jacob Asmussen, Lyman weighed in beginning with her observations leaving school.

“Honestly, I’m not sure if we’re just starting to see it or if it’s just a one-off instance. But I will say I came out of college in 2020, and I noticed in my time in college, liberal institutions, they want to stifle thought-diversity under the guise of creating a safe space for students and what these safe spaces do, especially with the university of Houston — and trigger-warnings because someone used non-preferred pronouns — it puts our students up when they enter the real world.”

Lyman then warned about the consequences students will ultimately face from free-speech restrictions.

“They don’t know how to face adversity. They don’t know how to handle challenges.” (RELATED: ‘They Failed’: Daily Caller’s Brianna Lyman Lashes Out At Liberal Justices Over Partisan Dissents).

She then concluded with a warning about being controlled by “mob thought.”

“And what I will say is that any kind of oppression, and any suppression of free speech, it condemns every single American to a life of involuntary submission to mob thought. And if we don’t see more instances like this where we have more judges step in and say, ‘That’s not harassment, that’s free speech. You have to let free speech prevail,’ I do think we’ll be headed down a very dangerous path that a lot of our students, obviously, they believe in this kind of stuff, so we’ll be headed down a very dangerous path,” Lyman said.

“Prepare the child for the path, not the path for the child,” Salcedo replied.