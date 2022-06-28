You Know Biden’s In Trouble When A Democrat Goes On Fox News To Throw Him Under The Bus

Democratic Virginia Rep. Abigail Spanberger told Fox News on Tuesday she doesn’t need President Joe Biden to campaign for her in the upcoming competitive re-election race.

Speaking on “America’s Newsroom,” host Dana Perino asked whether Spanberger had any plans to ask Biden to campaign for her given that her district is a “toss-up.”

“I intend to do the campaigning myself,” Spanberger said. “I am the candidate. It’s my name on the ballot. Certainly, when I first ran, I ran in an R+7 district, and I won in that seat by getting out and speaking to voters.”

Biden recently issued his first endorsement to Oregon incumbent Kurt Schrader who ended up losing his primary to left-wing candidate Jamie McLeod-Skinner. (RELATED: Mass Exodus: Nevada Dems Are Fleeing Their Party For The GOP)

Spanberger also dodged the question of whether she would support a Biden-Harris ticket in 2024.

“I’m looking squarely towards 2022 and the re-election ahead of me, working to make sure voters across Virginia’s 7th District know what I’ve been doing on their behalf and why I’m asking for their vote again,” Spanberger said. “I’ll be focused on 2024 after we get through the 2022 elections.”

Spanberger did say that Democrats need new leadership and that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi should be replaced.

“It is time to usher in new leadership across the board,” Spanberger said, who was one of 15 Democrats that did not vote for Pelosi to continue as speaker.