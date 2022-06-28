Editorial

Johnny Depp Is Not Nearing A Deal To Return As Captain Jack Sparrow

BLOG
Actor Johnny Depp arrives into the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, U.S., May 16, 2022. Steve Helber/Pool via REUTERS

Steve Helber/Pool via REUTERS

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Johnny Depp has killed speculation he might return to the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise.

A recent report went mega-viral that the star actor was in talks to return as Captain Jack Sparrow on a deal worth more than $300 million, but it’s apparently not true. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

A spokesperson for Depp told Fox News Digital that discussions are not underway for the actor to return to the big screen as the legendary pirate.

This is an unfortunate development, and it’s certainly not what fans wanted to hear. Depp returning as Jack Sparrow after crushing Amber Heard in court would have been the cherry on the top of the cake.

It would have represented that his image had been successfully rehabbed.

Unfortunately, it’s not going to happen. At the very least, it’s not going to happen right now. I guess the door is always open for Depp to return at some point down the road.

Trust me when I say fans want to see him as Captain Jack Sparrow. There’s literally no point in making a “Pirates” film without him.

Let’s hope he eventually reaches a deal to return!