Johnny Depp Is Not Nearing A Deal To Return As Captain Jack Sparrow

Johnny Depp has killed speculation he might return to the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise.

A recent report went mega-viral that the star actor was in talks to return as Captain Jack Sparrow on a deal worth more than $300 million, but it's apparently not true.

A spokesperson for Depp told Fox News Digital that discussions are not underway for the actor to return to the big screen as the legendary pirate.

This is an unfortunate development, and it’s certainly not what fans wanted to hear. Depp returning as Jack Sparrow after crushing Amber Heard in court would have been the cherry on the top of the cake.

It would have represented that his image had been successfully rehabbed.

Unfortunately, it’s not going to happen. At the very least, it’s not going to happen right now. I guess the door is always open for Depp to return at some point down the road.

Trust me when I say fans want to see him as Captain Jack Sparrow. There’s literally no point in making a “Pirates” film without him.

Let’s hope he eventually reaches a deal to return!