Markwayne Mullin Advances To Runoff For Oklahoma U.S. Senate Seat

Republican Oklahoma Rep. Markwayne Mullin will advance to a primary runoff election for U.S. Senate, the Associated Press announced Tuesday.

With 44.5% of the vote, Rep. Mullin did not meet the required vote threshold of 50% to declare victory, the AP originally reported. The election will move to a runoff between Mullin and the candidate with the second-highest votes.

Candidate T.W. Shannon held the second-highest total with 17% of the vote, followed by Nathan Dahm (12%) and Luke Holland (11%) respectively, according to the state’s election results.

The winning candidate will go on to face former Democratic Oklahoma Rep. Kendra Horn in the November general election, according to The Washington Post.

Mullin was first elected to the United States House of Representatives in 2012 and has since served in Oklahoma’s 2nd Congressional district. He currently sits on the House Energy and Commerce Committee, according to his website.

“I ran for congress the first time because I got fed up, I got fed up with how much it was costing our company to comply with simple state and federal regulations, you have a bunch of bureaucrats who have never created a job in their life, trying to tell us, how to run our jobs,” Mullin told local Oklahoma outlet KOCO in a statement.

Election Day is TOMORROW! I’m running to stand up for Oklahoma and put America First. Retweet if you’re on Team Mullin 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/AyuI9ar8gW — Markwayne Mullin (@MarkwayneMullin) June 27, 2022

Rep. Mullin entered the national spotlight during the Jan. 6 2021 attacks on the Capitol, when he helped Capitol Police secure the House chambers by barricading the doors. (RELATED: GOP Primary Turnout Could Signal Massive Republican Midterms Victories)

In 2021, Mullin was one of 29 Republicans who voted to reauthorize the Violence Against Women Act. He, in addition to all Congressional Republicans, voted against the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, according to The New York Times.

