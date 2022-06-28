MSNBC Contributor Slams Democrats As ‘Too Weak’ To Handle SCOTUS Fallout

A MSNBC contributor told “ReidOut” host Joy Reid Monday night that Democrats were “too weak” to attack Republicans over Supreme Court rulings on abortion and guns.

“Of course Democrats will be too weak to handle this,” Jason Johnson, a political scientist and professor at Morgan State University, told Reid. “Here’s the thing, Joy, I have one slight disagreement here. I don’t think the Democrats need to convince the American people that this is a theocratic power grab. They need to convince their own party.” (RELATED: ‘Most Anti-First Amendment Administration In American History’: Hawley Unloads On Biden Administration’s Calls For Censorship)

“They seem to be the only people who don’t understand how dangerous this is,” Johnson said.

WATCH:

The Supreme Court upheld Mississippi’s ban on most abortions after the 15th week of pregnancy Friday in a 6-3 ruling that effectively overturned Roe v. Wade. Some Democrats and liberals responded to that ruling and others that didn’t go their way by calling for expansion of the Supreme Court.

“You’ve got all sort of people, black, white, gay, straight, Muslim, Christian, you’ve got people of all kind across America marching everywhere from the Capitol Building to the Target parking lot,” Johnson said. “Everybody out here living a real American life knows we’re in danger.”

Johnson lambasted prominent Democrats over their response to the Supreme Court rulings, which also covered carrying firearms outside the home and the exclusion of religious schools from a voucher program.

“I don’t think Chuck Schumer gets it,” Johnson said. “I don’t think Joe Manchin gets it. I don’t think that sometimes Nancy Pelosi doesn’t understand, and I definitely don’t think Joe Biden does.”

Johnson did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Daily Caller News Foundation.

