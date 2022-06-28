REPORT: Adrian Peterson Will Fight Le’Veon Bell In A Boxing Match

Adrian Peterson and Le’Veon Bell will reportedly strap on the gloves for an upcoming boxing match.

The two former star NFL running backs will fight July 30 in Los Angeles, according to ESPN's Mike Coppinger. The two are just the latest celebrities to agree to compete in a boxing match.

Adrian Peterson and Le’Veon Bell have signed contracts for a heavyweight boxing exhibition on July 30 at https://t.co/jQOG7qPgUR Arena in Los Angeles, sources tell @MikeCoppinger. pic.twitter.com/8NuDo6KF1y — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) June 27, 2022

While I have no idea who will win, I’m honestly not sure why either man has agreed to a boxing match. Both should have plenty of money saved up and given how physical football has been on them, why the hell would they want to know start throwing punches?

Going from taking hits on a football field to getting punched in the ring isn’t exactly a safe transition in the world of sports. Not at all!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adrian AD/AP Peterson (@adrianpeterson)

Having said that, celebrity boxing has exploded in popularity over the past couple years, and you can probably thank Jake and Logan Paul for that development.

Ever since the two of them started hyping up boxing, we’ve seen more and more people who have no business being in a boxing ring sign up for fights.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LeVeon Bell (@leveonbell)

As for who will win, my early guess is Bell, but I honestly have no idea. Why? Because they’re football players. They’re not boxers! Still, July 30 should be interesting!