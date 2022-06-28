Actor Ron Perlman Marries Woman More Than 20 Years Younger Than Him

Actor Ron Pearlman, 72, married actress Allison Dunbar, 49, in Italy on or around June 14 after three years of dating.

Dunbar shared a short video of the newlyweds on her Instagram page with the caption, “Pulling a Kravis before it was a thing,” a reference to socialite Kourtney Kardashian and rockstar Travis Barker’s recent Italian wedding. (RELATED: ‘Once You Go Persian, There’s No Other Version’: Iran Reportedly Takes Victory Lap Over Britney’s Big Wedding)

The video featured Perlman and Dunbar in their wedding attire, walking through what appears to be Palazzo Margherita, a 9-room boutique hotel in Basilicata, Italy. Perlman wore a black suit with a blue shirt, along with a golden tie, while Dunbar stunned in a short lace white dress. The marriage was licensed in California after the pair partied it up in Italy, according to PageSix.

Perlman and Dunbar met on the set of the TV series “StartUp,” which ran from 2016 to 2018, according to The Sun. The pair have dated for at least three years, but Perlman only just divorced from his wife, Opal, after 38 years of marriage, PageSix continued.

The split came after Perlman was caught kissing Dunbar in Pasadena, California, the outlet continued. He was ordered to pay his now ex-wife $12,500 a month in perpetuity, cover $40,000 of legal fees, and provide her with 20% of his income (gross) annually, PageSix noted.