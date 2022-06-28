Tom Cruise Thanks Fans For Seeing ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ In Theaters

Tom Cruise thanked fans for the insane success of “Top Gun: Maverick.”

The highly-anticipated sequel with Cruise and Miles Teller has earned more than $1 billion at the global box office, and it certainly seems to indicate that people are still interested in going to theaters to see great films. (RELATED: The New ‘Top Gun‘ Movie Is Pure America, Proves People Love Non-Woke Content)

The crazy success certainly isn’t lost on the star of the film.

“To all the films in release, to all the studios, and to all the exhibitors: congratulations. To the audience: thank you for venturing out and allowing us to entertain you. See you at the movies,” Cruise tweeted Monday afternoon.

To all the films in release, to all the studios, and to all the exhibitors: congratulations. To the audience: thank you for venturing out and allowing us to entertain you. See you at the movies. — Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) June 27, 2022

When the pandemic first started, movie theaters across the country were shut down, and it seemed like streaming might be the future. Even as a guy who loves films, I think I saw a grand total of two movies in theaters during the pandemic.

Usually, I’d go to probably one a month. I’m sure I wasn’t alone in my experience. However, the theater still has a significant draw, and the success of “Top Gun: Maverick” is proof of that fact.

The film has earned north of a billion dollars around the globe, and it’s a surefire sign that if you make a film that is captivating and engaging, people will hand over their money.

If you haven’t checked out “Top Gun: Maverick” yet, I suggest that you do. It’s amazing!