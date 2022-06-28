Watch The Intense Trailer For ‘Thirteen Lives’

“Thirteen Lives” looks like it will be awesome.

The plot of the film with Viggo Mortensen, Colin Farrell and Joel Edgerton, according to the preview’s YouTube description, is as follows:

Thirteen Lives recounts the incredible true story of the tremendous global effort to rescue a Thai soccer team who become trapped in the Tham Luang cave during an unexpected rainstorm. Faced with insurmountable odds, a team of the world’s most skilled and experienced divers – uniquely able to navigate the maze of flooded, narrow cave tunnels – join with Thai forces and more than 10,000 volunteers to attempt a harrowing rescue of the twelve boys and their coach. With impossibly high stakes and the entire world watching, the group embarks on their most challenging dive yet, showcasing the limitlessness of the human spirit in the process.

If the preview is an accurate indication of things to come, fans are in for a wild time. Give it a watch below.

For those of you who might not remember, the rescue of the trapped soccer team in 2018 was one of the biggest stories of the year.

They took refuge in a cave system and quickly found themselves trapped and facing imminent death. A daring and incredible rescue mission was launched and succeeded.

There’s no doubt it was one of the most successful rescue missions in modern history.

Now, Amazon is bringing people a movie about the heroic actions of the rescue team. It looks like it’s going to be awesome, and given what the film is about, we’d expect nothing less.

The heroic rescuers deserve to have their story told, and it looks like “Thirteen Lives” will get the job done.

5000 people. 17 countries. 1 miracle that united the world. #ThirteenLives is coming to select theaters July 29 and to @PrimeVideo August 5. pic.twitter.com/83qUJTTtYF — Thirteen Lives (@thirteenlives) June 28, 2022

You can check it out on Amazon starting August 5.