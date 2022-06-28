White House Directs Americans To Website Detailing How Minors Can Bypass Parental Notification Laws To Obtain Abortion

The White House promoted a press release Tuesday sent by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) that directs Americans, including minors, to a website with information on how to obtain abortions throughout the country.

The HHS press release, titled “Know Your Rights: Reproductive Health Care” and originally published June 25, highlights the website AbortionFinder.org. The website touted by the Biden administration provides information on “abortion funds and resources” as well as details on each state’s laws, the press release noted.

AbortionFinder.org, which requests the last date of a woman’s period and their age in the abortion provider search section, has separate search options for those aged “18 or older,” “17,” “16” and “15 or younger.” In clicking any of the under 18 options, a notice points out that “some states require people under 18 to involve a parent or guardian when getting an abortion.”

The website continues on to detail how minors can obtain an abortion without “involving a parent or guardian.”

“If you need to avoid involving a parent or guardian, contact the If/When/How Judicial Bypass (JP) Helpline for information about getting a judicial bypass,” the website notes with a link to a subsequent website titled “Repro Legal Helpline.”

“Currently, 38 states have parental involvement laws that require young people to tell a parent, get permission from a parent, or both before they can have an abortion,” the helpline website points out. “But there are other options if you can’t or don’t want to involve your parents, or if your parents refuse to support your decision. You can get an order from a judge that lets you get an abortion without telling your parents. This process is called judicial bypass.”

HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra slammed the Supreme Court's decision to strike down Roe v. Wade, calling it "despicable" Tuesday and promising that the agency has "been preparing" for the ruling. The HHS press release noted that the agency "is committed to providing you with accurate and up-to-date information about access to and coverage of reproductive health care and resources."

In addition to referring readers to the AbortionFinder.org website, the HHS press release also included information on birth control, other preventative health services and details on what those without health insurance can do.