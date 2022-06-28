Kevin Costner Says He’ll Keep Doing ‘Yellowstone’ As Long As The Show Remains ‘Interesting’

Kevin Costner is open to doing “Yellowstone” for a long time.

Costner is the face of the hit Paramount Network show, and he’s captivated millions of fans around the globe as John Dutton. How long does he plan on playing the ranching kingpin? (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Finale Shocks Fans With Major Death)

Well, as long as the show is “interesting,” he’s all in.

‘Yellowstone’ Star Reveals The Incredibly Blunt Reason Why People Love The Show https://t.co/TcPleGovJR — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 23, 2022

“I’ll go till it doesn’t feel like we’re interesting, and right now we have our foot on the gas and that feels OK to me. I have interests that are outside of everything I do, including the movies, so I have other things that I want to do,” Costner told ET when talking about when “Yellowstone” will eventually end.

He also added doesn’t “know how it ends.”

Major ‘Yellowstone’ News Announced. How Will Fans React? https://t.co/14OJOewOHd — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 22, 2022

I love the fact that Costner doesn’t know how “Yellowstone” is going to end, and I love the fact that he seems committed to the show as long as it’s “interesting.”

Knowing what we know about Taylor Sheridan and the “Yellowstone” universe, it’s going to be interesting for as long as Taylor Sheridan wants to do the series.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yellowstone (@yellowstone)

That means there’s potentially no end in sight for the immediate future. Now, does that mean Costner plans on cranking out a dozen more seasons?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yellowstone (@yellowstone)

Most definitely not, but he could be done for a few more! “Yellowstone” has always felt like a show that should run for about six seasons, and season five drops November 13.

That means we could be nearing the natural end. If it goes longer, Costner is down as long as it’s interesting and fun.

Famous ‘Yellowstone’ Villain Teases A Return To The Series https://t.co/IQ9B5EWBZ1 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 19, 2022

Let’s hope Sheridan and Costner keep crushing it because I know fans around the country don’t want to see the journey of the Duttons end!