REPORT: Mexican Singer Shot Dead By Ancient Husband

Mexican singer Yrma Lydya, 21, was reportedly shot to death by her ancient husband, Jesus Hernandez Alocer, 79, in a Japanese restaurant Thursday.

The murder reportedly took place after the couple got into a fight in a private room of the restaurant in Mexico City, the Daily Mail reported. Lydya was reportedly shot three times, twice in the chest and once in the face by her lawyer-husband, the outlet continued.

Alocer’s bodyguard and another woman were also detained following the shooting, Sportskeeda reported. When emergency services arrived at the scene, they attempted to save Lydya’s life, but she reportedly showed no vital signs, the outlet continued.

Lydya had allegedly been trying to divorce Alocer for months, and filed a police report back in December 2021 for domestic violence, the outlet noted. Despite a number of reported incidents of domestic violence, which allegedly included beatings that left bruises on Lydya’s face, the couple attempted to reconcile, the Daily Mail continued.

After the killing, Alocer reportedly attempted to bribe the police into letting him go, The Sun reported. He is currently being held in a pretrial detention center in Mexico City as local law enforcement continue to investigate the murder, the outlet continued. (RELATED: ‘Manipulated And Groomed’: Retired Green Beret Explains Why So Many Women Go Missing)

Alocer is maintaining his innocence, despite a police officer being present at the restaurant at the time of the killing, The Sun continued. He will return to court this week, the outlet continued.