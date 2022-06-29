Poll Shows How Much The Trimester Affects Support For Abortion

A new poll finds Americans care more about the rights of an unborn child than that of the mother in both the second and third trimester of pregnancy.

The poll, conducted by Monmouth University, found that in the first trimester of pregnancy, 66% of respondents said the woman would have more rights than the unborn child, compared to 23% who said the opposite.

When asked the same question for the second and third trimester, 44% and 37% said the mother should have more rights, respectively.

“The high court’s legal opinion does not coincide with what the majority of Americans see as a woman’s right, at least through the first trimester,” Director of the independent Monmouth University Polling Institute, Patrick Murray said. (RELATED: ‘A Lot Cheaper To Get Rid Of Them’: Tucker Carlson Says Corporations Are Telling People They Can’t Have Children)

Among those polled, 60% disapproved of overturning Roe v. Wade and 44% said they prefer to let states decide abortion laws while 46% said they would like Congress to pass a federal abortion law. Eighty-five percent of those polled said states that are banning abortions should include exceptions for rape, incest and when the mother’s life is at risk.

The poll was conducted between June 24-27 amongst 747 adults with a +/- 3.6% margin of error.

After the Supreme Court issued a ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, abortion bans went into effect in several states which had “trigger” laws. Abortion is banned in Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Ohio, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, West Virginia and Wisconsin. Of those states, Ohio, South Carolina, Texas and Tennessee have six-week bans, according to NPR.