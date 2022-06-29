Biden’s EPA Has America’s Biggest Oil Field In Its Regulatory Crosshairs

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is considering labeling the United States’ largest oil field in violation of ozone pollution standards, threatening drilling operations in the region and by extension domestic oil production.

The proposed regulations take aim at the Permian Basin, the largest oil field in the United States, accounting for 95,000,000 gallons of gasoline per day or 40% of the oil produced domestically, according to the Texas Governor’s Office. The move comes amid record gas prices and ongoing energy insecurity for many Americans.

“Even as Americans are struggling with $5 gas and record-breaking inflation, team Biden continues to double down on their political commitments to ‘end all fossil fuels,'” former EPA Chief of Staff Mandy Gunasekara told The Daily Caller News Foundation.

Though regulators would have three years to propose solutions to lower ozone levels if the field is found to be in violation, regulatory uncertainty is likely to disincentivize new permits and drilling in the oil field, Bloomberg reported.

The move prompted criticism from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who demanded the EPA drop the proposal.

Abbott claimed the EPA’s proposal would further raise gas prices for consumers when fuel already costs more than $5 per gallon in much of the country, according to a letter he sent to the administration Monday. Abbott pledged that if he did not hear back from the administration by June 29 that he would take action to “protect the production of oil—and the gasoline that comes from it.”

Abbott does not dispute the increased air pollution in his letter, but rather focuses on the practical implications of constraining domestic oil supply at a time of record high prices. (RELATED: Former Dem Candidate Says Biden Is ‘Lying’ To Americans About Energy Policy)

President Biden’s EPA seeks to stop gas production in the Permian Basin. This will raise gas prices EVEN MORE. This action is completely discretionary. Biden has the power to stop it. Read my full letter: pic.twitter.com/o788QPGYdj — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) June 27, 2022

As President Biden has turned to Venezuela and Saudi Arabia to make up for the global oil supply deficit following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, president of the Texas Independent Producers & Royalty Owners Association, Ed Longanecker wonders why the administration is considering reducing the much cleaner Texas oil, noting specifically that “Venezuela‘s flaring intensity was over 2000 percent higher than the Permian Basin.”

Flaring is the wasteful burning of natural gas associated with oil production, a common measure of a region’s efficiency, according to the World Bank.

Abbott’s office and the EPA did not immediately respond to TheDCNF’s request for comment.

