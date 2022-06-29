Brooks Koepka Says He Doesn’t ‘Have Any Kids’ That He Knows About

Brooks Koepka recently dropped a hilarious line about not having kids.

Koepka recently jumped from the PGA Tour to LIV Golf, and one of the biggest positives of playing in the Saudi-backed league is the schedule. That includes possibly more free time for the kids he doesn’t have! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Golf Superstar Reportedly Makes Shocking Decision Involving Saudi Arabia https://t.co/vASbLltOkB — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 22, 2022

Koepka said the following when talking about the schedule for LIV Golf and traveling exhaustion he dealt with on the PGA Tour, according to Yahoo Sports:

You’re not doing a month on the road anymore. You know, life does go on even though when we’re not playing golf. So being away from home for a month. I don’t have any kids that I know about. So being at home is not really a thing for me, but life does go on. And like there’s some things we miss at home, being friends, family, a lot of birthdays. It would just be nice to be home a little bit more.

That line is an absolute classic, and I’ve used it myself on multiple occasions. Depending on what company you’re in, you either get scolded or get a ton of laughs.

When you’re with the boys, saying you don’t have any kids that you know about is guaranteed to generate some laughs.

‘Pieces Of Sh*t’: Howard Stern Makes Unhinged Comments About Golf Stars https://t.co/oC78lx5lKM — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 14, 2022

Trust me, it doesn’t get the same reaction among older people, especially when in the presence of your parents. I’d know because I said it once and it didn’t go over well at all!

The good news for Koepka is that he just casually slipped it in there like it was no big deal. Yeah, he doesn’t have kids that he knows about, but there’s always a chance! The guy just wanted to make that clear! Wink, wink!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brooks Koepka (@bkoepka)

Props to Koepka for letting the world know he’s had sex before, but has no kids as far as he knows! You just love to see it!