Cause Of Death Discovered For Three Americans Found Dead At Bahamas Resort

Police revealed Tuesday that three American tourists died of carbon monoxide poisoning at a Sandals resort in the Bahamas.

Couple Michael Phillips, 68, and Robbie Phillips, 65, from Tennessee, and Vincent Chiarella, 64, from Florida, were discovered dead in early May at the Sandals Emerald Bay resort on Great Exuma, NBC News reported at the time. The three victims were killed by asphyxiation due to carbon monoxide poisoning, Royal Bahamas Police said in a Tuesday statement, according to NBC News.

Local law enforcement is still investigating the deaths, the outlet noted. (RELATED: One Death, Over 160 Sickened In Mysterious Hepatitis Outbreak In Children)

Three Americans Mysteriously Die At Sandals Resort In Bahamas, State Dept. ‘Closely Monitoring’ Investigation https://t.co/eqSroF3OXn — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 10, 2022

Police Commissioner Paul Rolle said in May that the victims had sought and been provided medical treatment for symptoms including convulsions and vomiting, but returned to their villas, according to the Wall Street Journal. The deceased were found unresponsive in bed, slumped against a bathroom wall and on the bedroom floor, according to the outlet.

Donnis Chiarella, Vincent’s wife, was airlifted to HCA Florida Kendall hospital in Miami in a serious condition at the time, but her health was later upgraded to a “fair condition,” according to an NBC Miami report filed three days after Vincent died.

A spokeswoman for Sandals said that all of the rooms where the couples were staying had carbon monoxide detectors installed, according to the WSJ. She noted that the couples had all been staying in the same structure, the outlet reported.