REPORT: San Antonio Spurs Trade Dejounte Murray To Atlanta Hawks

The San Antonio Spurs have traded their all-star point guard Dejounte Murray to the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for Danilo Gallinari and three first-round draft picks.

NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN tweeted out the news Wednesday.

The Atlanta Hawks are trading Danilo Gallinari and multiple first-round picks to the San Antonio Spurs for All-Star guard Dejounte Murray, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 29, 2022

According to the NBA, along with the acquisition of Gallinari, the Spurs will receive the Charlotte Hornets 2023 first-round pick from the Hawks and in addition to Atlanta’s first-round picks in 2025 and in 2027. Also in 2026, the teams agreed to swapping their draft picks in that year’s draft, all for the 25-year-old Murray.

This trade puts the Atlanta Hawks back in contention to win the Eastern Conference. Two seasons ago, the Hawks made it to the conference championship and lost in six games to the eventual NBA champions, the Milwaukee Bucks.

Last season they seemed to be just a shell of the team from the year before. They finished the regular season a subpar 43-39, which was good enough for the last seed in the playoffs, and they were eliminated by the Miami Heat in quick five game series. (RELATED: Ish Smith To Set NBA Record For Most Teams In A Career After Trade: REPORT)

SAN ANTONIO I LOVE YOU FOREVER…..🖤 Thank You @spurs And The Whole City For Believing In Me And Embracing Me From DAY ONE. I Want To Write A Whole Book But It’s Not Easy. We Are Family And Its Always Going To Be Bigger Than Basketball!!! pic.twitter.com/wMrmZanTbj — Dejounte Murray (@DejounteMurray) June 30, 2022

Since beginning his NBA career with the Spurs in 2016, Dejounte Murray averages 12.5 points, 6 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game, according to basketball reference. In 2022, Murray was selected to his first ever NBA all-star game.

It will be exciting to see how far the Hawks can make it now that they have the 25-year-old basketball phenom on their roster.