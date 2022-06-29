Eli Manning Says He Pulled His Hamstring Attempting A Conditioning Drill

Eli Manning apparently suffered an injury while attempting to exercise.

The former New York Giants quarterback has been retired for a few years at this point, and for some unknown reason, he thought it was a good idea to do a conditioning test. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, it didn’t go well!

Eli Manning Awkwardly Asks About Dead Former NBA Player On Live TV. The Video Will Make You Cringe https://t.co/7M2I2EkEka — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 16, 2021

Manning tweeted Tuesday, “So I thought it would be a good idea to try our old conditioning test for the Giants today. 10 half gassers (run sideline to sideline and back) in 18 seconds. I almost made 9 before I pulled my hammy. What was I thinking? Moron!!”

So I thought it would be a good idea to try our old conditioning test for the Giants today. 10 half gassers( run sideline to sideline and back) in 18 seconds. I almost made 9 before I pulled my hammy. What was I thinking?Moron!! — Eli Manning (@EliManning) June 28, 2022

Hopefully, he’s not too hurt. I’m sure it’s just a minor bit of pain because if it was serious, I hardly doubt he’d be joking about it on Twitter.

Having said that, I have no idea why the hell Eli Manning thinks it’s a good idea to do a conditioning test at the age of 41.

Eli Manning Flips Off The Cameras On Live TV In Hilarious Fashion https://t.co/a6dRqzcaNf — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 29, 2021

The dude was a shell of his former self by the time he retired from the NFL. He was never mobile to begin with, and things only got worse as his career winded down.

So, I have no doubt him running a conditioning drill would be very tough at this point.

Eli Manning Is Returning To The New York Giants. Here’s What Fans Need To Know https://t.co/ogUJHBBBUk — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 21, 2021

Next time, just crack another beer and fire up the grill. That’ll lead to a much better day than hurting yourself while conditioning.