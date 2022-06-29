Editorial

Eli Manning Says He Pulled His Hamstring Attempting A Conditioning Drill

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

David Hookstead
Eli Manning apparently suffered an injury while attempting to exercise.

The former New York Giants quarterback has been retired for a few years at this point, and for some unknown reason, he thought it was a good idea to do a conditioning test. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, it didn’t go well!

Manning tweeted Tuesday, “So I thought it would be a good idea to try our old conditioning test for the Giants today. 10 half gassers (run sideline to sideline and back) in 18 seconds. I almost made 9 before I pulled my hammy. What was I thinking? Moron!!”

Hopefully, he’s not too hurt. I’m sure it’s just a minor bit of pain because if it was serious, I hardly doubt he’d be joking about it on Twitter.

Having said that, I have no idea why the hell Eli Manning thinks it’s a good idea to do a conditioning test at the age of 41.

The dude was a shell of his former self by the time he retired from the NFL. He was never mobile to begin with, and things only got worse as his career winded down.

So, I have no doubt him running a conditioning drill would be very tough at this point.

Next time, just crack another beer and fire up the grill. That’ll lead to a much better day than hurting yourself while conditioning.