Apparently It’s Easier To Get Bladder Surgery And Botox Than To Pee During Long Drives To The Hamptons

Some of New York City’s elite have allegedly been demanding procedures to limit “Hamptons bladder,” according to a Wednesday report.

“Hamptons bladder” is apparently a condition where wealthy New Yorkers have to hold their pee during long summer drives to the elite neighborhood, according to Insider. The drive to the summer vacation home hotspot can span 100 miles, often with hours of traffic and limited access to restrooms, the outlet reported.

To combat the natural need to urinate, some New Yorkers have apparently been demanding medical procedures called “bladder Botox” and prostate artery embolization (PAE), Insider reported. “A lot of people have problems with this issue. They come out to the Hamptons and have to stop four or five times on the way, but can’t find a restroom,” a New York City urologist, Dr. David Shusterman, told Insider.

The use of Botox for overactive bladder treatment was approved by the Food and Drug Administration in 2013, according to Healthline. The injection has been linked in a study to an increased rate of urinary tract infections in women, Healthline reported. Potential side effects for PAE surgery can include pelvic pain and frequent, painful urination, according to Stanford Healthcare. (RELATED: Details Revealed As Ozzy Osbourne Set To Undergo Intense Surgery)

Shusterman reported that he’s seen a 20% increase in patients seeking PAE procedures in 2022 and has been doing around 10 of the procedures a week for months, according to Insider. In the same time frame, he said he has been doing bladder Botox procedures once or twice a week, the outlet reported. The PAE procedure can come with a $20,000 out-of-pocket price tag, according to Insider. “Bladder Botox” lasts roughly six months, covering most patients for the entirety of the summer season, the outlet reported, citing Shusterman.

“I can’t tell you how many arguments I personally get into — I’ve lost three friends because I’m the driver and refuse to stop for them,” Shusterman reportedly noted of the drive between New York City and the Hamptons area of Long Island. “There’s just no place to stop.”