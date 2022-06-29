The Internet Drags Biden For Claim About The ‘Ultra-MAGA’ Agenda

President Joe Biden faced backlash Wednesday for comments criticizing supporters of former President Donald Trump.

The discussion set off when Biden tweeted, “Let’s get one thing straight: the ultra-MAGA agenda has always been about taking away women’s rights, in every single state.”

Biden’s comments came on the heels of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Biden’s comments backfired as critics took to Twitter to lambast the president.

Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said Biden was the one “destroying Title IX by defending & protecting biological men defeating women in our sports.” She also noted Biden “appointed a man named Dick who calls himself ‘Rachel’ to HHS who was named ‘Woman of the Year,” referring to Assistant Secretary for Health at the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Dr. Rachel Levine. (RELATED: Rachel Levine Transgender Woman Of The Year)



Conservative critic Graham Allen also weighed in, saying Biden was “in favor of men beating women in sports,” and shouldn’t be “throwing the first stone.”



Liberal commentators were also displeased with Biden’s remarks. Transgender activist Parker Molloy urged Biden to ditch the “ultra-MAGA” label, and “get rid of whatever consultants came up with that dumb idea.”

More Perfect Union’s Max Berger also weighed in, tweeting, “Folks aren’t going to be happy to hear this, but this is peak performance for Democratic Messaging. It’s somehow boring, incorrect, offensive and demobilizing all at once.” (RELATED: President Biden Declares Trump ‘The Great MAGA King’)



Political commentator Carmine Sabia challenged Biden to “name a right men have that women do not,” adding that abortion was not a “right.”