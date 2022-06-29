Ish Smith To Set NBA Record For Most Teams In A Career After Trade: REPORT

Ish Smith will reportedly set the NBA record for most teams ever played for in a career after being traded Wednesday to the Denver Nuggets.

Smith, who played 28 games with the Washington Wizards in the 2021-2022 season, was traded with his teammate Kentavious Caldwell-Pope for Will Barton and Monte Morris of the Denver Nuggets, according to ESPN senior NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski. NBC Sports Washington and the Denver Post also reported the trade.

Trade is done: Washington is acquiring Denver’s Will Barton and Monte Morris for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Ish Smith, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 29, 2022

Since beginning his career in 2010 with the Houston Rockets, Smith has played for the following franchises: Memphis Grizzlies, Golden State Warriors, Orlando Magic, Milwaukee Bucks, Phoenix Suns, Oklahoma City Thunder, Philadelphia 76ers, New Orleans Pelicans, Detroit Pistons, Charlotte Hornets and most recently with the Washington Wizards, according to ESPN statistics.

When Smith suits up for the Denver Nuggets in the fall, it will be his thirteenth NBA franchise that he’s been apart of, according to NBC Sports Washington. It is a remarkable stat that may never be eclipsed. (RELATED: REPORT: NBA All Star John Wall To Sign With LA Clippers)

At 33-years-old, Smith has played for nearly half of the teams in the NBA. During his time in the league, Smith has averaged 7.6 points, 3.9 assists and 2.5 total rebounds per game. according to Basketball Reference.

It will be worth keeping an eye on to see if Denver becomes Smith’s permanent home.