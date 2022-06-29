Joe Rogan Says DeSantis Would Be A ‘Good President’

Joe Rogan said Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis would be a “good president” during a Tuesday episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience.”

Rogan said the U.S. currently has a “dead man” as president, in reference to President Joe Biden. Actress Gina Carano asked if he is coming out in support of any potential 2024 presidential candidates.

“Didn’t Elon Musk come out recently for DeSantis?” she said.

“Yeah, I think Ron DeSantis would work as a good president,” Rogan said. “What he’s done for Florida has been admirable. I feel like what he did for Florida, a lot of people gave him a lot of grief, but ultimately he was correct. He was correct when it comes to counts in deaths, he was correct when it comes to vulnerable populations, he was correct in terms of distribution of monoclonal antibodies and he was furious when the government tried to pull those. They were trying to pull very effective treatments.”

Rogan said though the Florida governor is not perfect, he has stood up and fought for freedoms. He added it is strange that people equated the word “right-wing bigotry and hate.” (RELATED: Yet Another Conspiracy Theory Left Wing Media Loved Comes Crashing Down)

The media falsely accused DeSantis of undercounting the number of deaths from COVID-19 in his state after former dashboard manager, Rebekah Jones, claimed she was fired in May 2020 for her refusal to forge COVID fatality numbers at the governor’s behest. Inspector General Michael J. Bennett declared in an internal report that Jones’ allegations were false after conducting interviews with dozens of people who collected state COVID data, including supervisors for Jones.

The governor furiously responded to President Joe Biden’s administration changing the form of distribution by directing Health and Human Services to decide the amounts of monoclonal antibody treatments distributed to each state. Florida was a leading state in receiving and using these treatments.

“What the HHS and the Biden administration is now doing is they’re saying that all of the reduced amount will go to the state, and we’re responsible not only for sourcing our sites, which we’re happy to do, but any infusion center, any provider, any hospital will have to come through the state and to just spring this on us starting next week, we’re going to have to do that,” he said in September. “There’s going to be a huge disruption and patients are going to suffer as a result of this.”

He was able to secure more doses of the treatment despite the administration’s cut in supply.

“If there’s somebody that needs a monoclonal antibody treatment, we’re gonna work hard to get it to them,” he said.

Elon Musk recently came out in support of DeSantis in a June tweet after revealing that he voted Republican for the first time in his life by casting his vote for newly-elected Republican Texas Rep. Mayra Flores. He previously called Democrats the “party of division and hate.”

A 2022 Western Conservative Summit found DeSantis leading former President Donald Trump as a preferable Republican nominee in the 2024 presidential election. The governor attained 71% support while Trump garnered 68%.