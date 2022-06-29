Kevin Costner Says He Takes ‘Special Pride’ In The Success Of ‘Yellowstone’

Kevin Costner is very proud of the success of “Yellowstone.”

The hit show about the Dutton family premiered on the Paramount Network back in 2018, and ever since the first episode dropped, the series has taken the country by storm. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Finale Shocks Fans With Major Death)

Now, there are several spin-offs happening as the “Yellowstone” universe expands, and Costner’s role in launching the cultural phenomenon isn’t lost on the man responsible for playing John Dutton.

“I have a special pride in understanding what we launched, what we did, and how we continue to do it. In America, if something works, you just figure out how to keep making that same idea, work, and work, and work. And you do that. You just ring it out until it won’t give anymore. And certainly, they’re trying to do it in an intelligent way, but the original Yellowstone has spawned all these,” Costner told ComingSoon.net when talking about the success of “Yellowstone” and all the spin-offs.

It’s truly hard to explain just how successful “Yellowstone” has become over the past few years. The only other show that held up in terms of dominating everyone’s attention was “Game of Thrones.”

It turns out that when you make a show that is genuinely interesting, fans respond accordingly!

“Yellowstone” is a show that focuses on providing fans with an insane ride, and it has hooked millions and millions of viewers. We’re captivated and we’re not going anywhere!

Costner played a huge role in the massive success of the series and fans now have an entire “Yellowstone” universe! Yeah, I’d say it all worked out well.

Now, we sit and wait for Nov. 13 to roll around and for the season five premiere to get here. I truly can’t wait!