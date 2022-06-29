New York Attorney General Demands Google Scrub Crisis Pregnancy Centers From Search Results

The office of Democratic New York Attorney General Letitia James demanded in a Tuesday letter that Google exclude crisis pregnancy centers from search results about abortion.

“A search through Google Maps seeking ‘abortion’ and a location will provide a local listing of both those health care providers who offer abortion services and organizations that do not provide abortion care,” Darsana Srinivasan wrote. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: House Republicans Demand Attorney General Merrick Garland, DOJ Take Action Over Vandalized Pro-Life Pregnancy Centers)

James claimed that Google had been previously informed about inclusion of crisis pregnancy centers and demanded the company address what she called “misinformation” in a Wednesday release.

New York Attorney General Letitia James today called on Google to correct search results that direct individuals seeking abortions to dangerous and misleading anti-abortion clinics in New York … https://t.co/wEsRkyMkZU — Harlem World Magazine (@hwmag) June 29, 2022

“Indeed, those latter organizations known as ‘crisis pregnancy centers’ (CPCs) are not health care providers and will not provide abortion counseling or abortion referrals,” the letter from Srinivasan said. “CPCs exist solely to intercept and dissuade pregnant people from making fully informed decisions about their healthcare such as the choice to obtain an abortion.”

“New Yorkers, and others traveling to the state, should trust that Google Maps will provide accurate information and direct them to real and safe care,” James said. “My office will do whatever is necessary to work with Google to make these changes and ensure that people can locate the reproductive health care facilities that they need.”

The New York Attorney General’s Office and Alphabet, Google’s parent company, did not immediately respond to requests for comment from The Daily Caller News Foundation.

