Donald Trump Reacts To LIV Golf’s Early Success As The PGA Tour Struggles To Retain Top Talent

Donald Trump seems to be enjoying the feud between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf.

The Saudi–backed golf league has poached some of the best talent in the world from the PGA Tour, and it’s led to a massive war in the world of golf. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The former President, who is a big fan of golf, has now weighed in on one of the biggest stories in the world of sports.

Trump wrote the following about LIV Golf and the PGA Tour on Truth Social, according to Outkick:

So INTERESTING to see the PGA Tour Finally start to treat its players fairly now that the LIV Tour has opened to such a big BANG! They have finally increased purses to players, substantially, and I asm sure will soon be reducing their massive executive salaries in order to make things work. The players are now asking, however, why didn’t they raise the purses long ago? Also, what will happen to the TREMENDOUSLY valuable Tax Exempt Status that the PGA Tour now enjoys?

The fact the former President is weighing in on LIV Golf vs. the PGA Tour should tell you everything you need to know about the seriousness of the situation.

Whether you’re a huge golf fan or not, it’s obvious that LIV Golf is becoming a massive problem for the PGA Tour.

LIV has virtually an endless supply of money, and that money has been used to decimate the PGA Tour’s lineup of players. The PGA Tour might be pretending nothing is wrong, but as Trump pointed out, changes have only been made after LIV became an issue.

Given the momentum the Saudi-backed league has, it’s safe to assume things will only get worse for the PGA.

For the first time in a very long time, I’m genuinely interested in the world of golf, and clearly, I’m not the only one.