Loudoun County Schools Sued For Allegedly Promoting Secret Gender Transitions, Pornographic Books

Loudoun County Public Schools (LCPS) Superintendent Scott Ziegler and the district’s school board are being sued for allegedly promoting “secret” gender transitions and distributing pornographic books, ABC7 News reported Wednesday.

The lawsuit, filed by America First Legal (AFL) Center for Legal Equality, alleges that the school “knowingly and intentionally interfered” with parents’ rights.

“Defendants have taken advantage of this susceptibility and vulnerability…to shape and control student attitudes, beliefs, and behavior relating to, inter alia, human sexuality, equal rights, and the relationship between a parent and his or her child,” the lawsuit alleges.

BREAKING: America First Legal, via our new Center for Legal Equality, has filed a massive lawsuit against Loudoun County VA Public Schools for psychologically abusing and sexually exploiting the children entrusted to their care. https://t.co/2jOVdeMwyf — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) June 29, 2022

A new lawsuit was filed against the Loudoun County Superintendent and the school board. The lawsuit, filed by Stephen Miller’s group, AFL, says LCPS policies and practices force parents to choose between their parental rights and their right to free public education. @7NewsDC pic.twitter.com/LTA74ZKkRx — Nick Minock (@NickMinock) June 29, 2022

The lawsuit alleges that actions taken by the Loudoun County superintendent and school board have forced the parents to choose between their own beliefs and their right to free public education for their children.

AFL’s lawsuit alleges that the school promoted “radical gender ideology” and critical race theory without notifying parents. The lawsuit further alleges that the school required students to watch videos celebrating drag queens, provided psychological or psychiatric treatment to children without parental consent, and retaliated against the children of parents with political beliefs the school board did not like.

The lawsuit also alleges that the school is “hiding the ready availability of sexually explicit books in school libraries from parents” and requires “teachers to secretly facilitate and support the ‘transition’ of a child to a different gender.” (RELATED: Gov. Youngkin To Join Parents’ Lawsuit Against School Board For Defying Executive Order On Masks)

“With intentional disregard for their legal duties and obligations to Plaintiffs and other parents, Defendants have used and are using taxpayer money to advance a ‘woke’ agenda of racial and gender indoctrination, disconnected from any legitimate academic purpose,” the lawsuit alleges.

Ian Prior, a senior adviser for America First Legal, told the Daily Caller that he believes this litigation will be a catalyst for similar litigation nationwide.

“These brave parents in Loudoun County have spent two years standing up to a public school system that requires that they bend the knee to the woke triumvirate of critical race theory, gender ideology, and the all-powerful spirit of ‘social justice,’” Prior said. “School districts across the nation should pay attention — wherever woke government schools interfere with parents’ rights to raise their children free from state sanctioned indoctrination, the Center for Legal Equality will find them and meet them in court.”

LCPS Public Information Officer Wayde Byard told the Daily Caller that the district “does not comment on pending litigation.”

LCPS has fallen under similar legal scrutiny amid allegations that the district mishandled multiple sexual assault cases and failed to inform parents. In April, a grand jury was assembled to investigate the alleged mishandling by the school board of sexual assault allegations.

“LCPS intends to cooperate with the lawful requests of the special grand jury, while protecting the privacy rights of our students to the extent permitted by law and in accordance with all applicable legal privileges,” Byard said at the time.