Man Dies After Train Collides With Vehicle At Crossing, Marking Third Amtrak Accident In Two Days

One man died Sunday after an Amtrak train and a car collided at a crossing in Birmingham, Alabama, CNN reported.

The accident occurred at 6:22 p.m. CT (7:22 p.m. ET) according to Birmingham Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Sebastian Carrillo. (RELATED: Cars Crash Into Large Crowd, Leaving 2 Dead And 19 Injured)

The one fatality was 43-year-old Corey Antonia Jones, who was driving a Ford Fiesta at the time, according to the county coroner.

One person was killed after an Amtrak train collided with a passenger vehicle in Birmingham, Alabama, according to officials. It is the nation’s third accident involving Amtrak trains in a two-day period. https://t.co/d9422LLSU4 — CNN (@CNN) June 28, 2022



The accident marks the third incident involving Amtrak trains in the last two days. Three individuals were killed Sunday after a train collided with a vehicle at a crossing in California. Two other victims sustained major injuries, officials say. The crossing had no gate arms to warn oncoming vehicles of a train crossing.

Another Amtrak train derailed Monday in Missouri, killing four. The train was traveling eastbound to Chicago, when eight of the train’s cars and two locomotives left the track, according to Amtrak. The crossing was reportedly without lights or mechanized arms to warn of trains crossing.