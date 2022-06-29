Jeremy Pruitt Says Nick Saban Embraces Debate, Is All ‘About Efficiency’

It sounds like Alabama football coach Nick Saban doesn’t mind people pushing back on his opinions.

Saban has seven national titles, and he’s viewed by most fans as the greatest coach in the history of the sport. There’s also always been the sense that he rules with an absolute iron fist, but it turns out that he also likes to embrace opposing points of views in meetings, according to former Alabama DC Jeremy Pruitt. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I think when you work for Coach Saban, he’s really about efficiency. One way to be that way as a coaching staff is you’ve got to be honest with each other. If you don’t agree with something, you’ve got to tell the other person, ‘I don’t agree with it’ or ‘I like that.’…I’ve been on the bad end when Coach Saban has corrected me, but the great thing about it [is] it’s a correction. It’s no different than a player,” Pruitt said during an interview with Mike Griffith when discussing his former boss, according to BroBible.

The fact that Saban is focused on efficiency and listening to opposing opinions shouldn’t really surprise anyone. Anyone who knows super successful people in positions of leadership knows that they often are very open to hearing opposing viewpoints.

If you don’t listen to the people around you and trust their opinions, you’re just setting yourself up for failure.

There’s nothing wrong with being a strongman in the world of football, but that doesn’t mean you’re always right. Smart people recognize there’s a lot of stuff they don’t know and surround themselves with the proper people.

Arrogant and foolish people think they know it all and surround themselves with yes men. Surrounding yourself with people who never push back isn’t how you win seven national titles.

It’s how you drive a program into the ground.

Fortunately for Alabama fans, Saban is a legit genius and he’s a great leader who has surrounded himself with an outstanding staff over the years. That’s how he built a juggernaut in Tuscaloosa, and you’re lying to yourself if you disagree!