Poll: Voters Want Congress To Rein In Big Tech

Likely voters in eight prominent swing states want Congress to pass the Open App Markets Act and the American Innovation and Choice Online Act in addition to other legislative reforms aimed at Big Tech, according to a poll conducted on behalf of the Coalition for App Fairness.

The poll results show bipartisan support for the Open App Markets Act, which prohibits app stores like Google Play and the App Store from requiring users to use a payment system “owned or controlled by the company as a condition of distribution.” (RELATED: Google Play Bans Twitter Alternative Gab.ai App Over ‘Hate Speech’)

Across all surveyed voters, 79% support the legislation. There is little variation based on political affiliation — 81% of Republicans and Independents supported the act, while 77% of Democrats did. Additionally, 61% of surveyed voters said they would hold a more favorable view of their representative or senator if the elected official supported the act.

OnMessage Public Strategies and Lake Research Partners conducted live, in-person interviews which surveyed 1,600 likely voters across Arizona, Georgia, New Hampshire, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin between June 6-10, 2022. The margin of error for the poll is +/- 2.5%.

“There is clear, overwhelming, and bipartisan support for Congress to pass the Open App Markets Act and other legislative measures,” the poll summarized. “Across all states and key political demographics, likely voters believe Big Tech companies are too powerful and have not been regulated enough. Likely voters in these key political states are rejecting the arguments being made by Big Tech companies and their allies as they attempt to stave off new regulation.”

The poll also showed 72% support for the American Innovation and Choice Online Act, an anti-trust act designed to prevent partisan censorship or discrimination by major online platforms. (RELATED: SCHOEN: Americans Are Sounding The Alarm Over Big Tech)

Overall, 68% of voters across parties agreed that Big Tech has too much power. In regard to Google and Apple, 67% and 59% believed the companies have too much power, respectively. Additionally, 69% of voters said these companies have “used that power in a harmful way,” according to the survey.