REPORT: Mitch Trubisky Continues To Have A Tight Grip On The Steelers Quarterback Competition

Mitch Trubisky continues to have a very tight grip on the quarterback competition in Pittsburgh.

The Steelers drafted Kenny Pickett in the first round of the 2022 draft and signed Trubisky during the offseason. There have already been whispers that the former Bears starter will be the man under center when the season begins, and it sounds like he’s only pulling away as we get closer to the season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Man Expected To Start At QB For The Steelers Might Surprise Fans https://t.co/YbWfASSUS4 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 16, 2022

The Athletic recently reported that “it’s difficult to imagine a scenario where” Trubisky isn’t QB1 for the Steelers when week one rolls around.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mitchell Trubisky (@mtrubisky10)

As I said previously, there’s no reason for fans to panic when it comes to Pickett not starting on day one for the Steelers. It’s a much smarter idea to bring the former Pitt star along slowly over rushing him into the starting role.

Trubisky has plenty of starting experience and has been in the league for a decent amount of time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hillary🤍 (@hill_trubisky)

The former second overall pick certainly isn’t a star, but he can definitely be a bridge quarterback until Pickett is ready to finally take over.

Once Pickett is ready to be QB1 for the Steelers, it will be his show. After all, Pittsburgh didn’t draft him to ride the bench. The franchise drafted him to play.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers)

He’s just not ready right now, and that means it’s Trubisky under center for the time being!