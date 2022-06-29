Watch The Unnerving Trailer For ‘Resurrection’

“Resurrection” looks like it’s going to be a very sinister movie.

The plot of the film with Rebecca Hall and Tim Roth, according to the trailer’s YouTube description, is, “Margaret’s life is in order. She is capable, disciplined, and successful. Everything is under control. That is, until David returns, carrying with him the horrors of Margaret’s past.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

If the preview is an accurate indication of things to come, it’s going to be a scary time. Give it a watch below.

What do we all think about the preview for “Resurrection”? I think it looks damn sinister and that’s putting it lightly. It definitely looks more like a psychological thriller than a horror movie, and I’m here for it.

Whenever a preview makes the hair on the back of your neck stand up, you know you’re likely in for a wild ride.

Plus, Rebecca Hall is one hell of a talented actress. She’s an absolute star capable of taking over any scene, and you’re kidding yourself if you don’t agree.

Look no further than her epic performance in “The Town” for proof of her unreal skills on the big screen, and she’s now using those talents in a sinister film about dark secrets from the past.

Yeah, I’m here for it!

You can check out “Resurrection” starting July 29!