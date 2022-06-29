Bombshell J6 Testimony About Trump’s Behavior Collapses Within Hours

The U.S. Secret Service reportedly plans to publicly denounce allegations from former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson. She testified Tuesday that former President Donald Trump lunged for the steering wheel in order to get to the Capitol to march with protesters Jan. 6.

Hutchinson testified Tuesday that she spoke with the deputy chief of staff for operations, Tony Ornato, in a meeting that U.S. Secret Service special agent Robert Engel was present for. She said Ornato told her Trump became “irate” when he was told he could not go to the Capitol with protesters to protest the certification of the election. (RELATED: Joy Behar Claims Former Trump Supporters Are Like ‘Recovering Addicts,’ Praises Liz Cheney)

Hutchinson claims Trump said something along the lines of “I’m the f***ing president, take me up to the Capitol now.” When his request was denied, Hutchinson claims Ornato told her Trump reached for the steering wheel, forcing Engel to grab the president and hold him back.

Sources close to the Secret Service denied Hutchinson’s claims and said both Engel and the driver are ready to testify that Trump never tried to attack either man and did not reach for the steering wheel, according to several reports.

🚨 A source close to the Secret Service tells me both Bobby Engel, the lead agent, and the presidential limousine/SUV driver are prepared to testify under oath that neither man was assaulted and that Mr. Trump never lunged for the steering wheel. — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) June 28, 2022

CNN reporter Gabby Orr tweeted Tuesday night that Ornato denied telling Hutchinson that Trump lunged for the steering wheel.

Tony Ornato is denying that he told Cassidy Hutchinson Trump grabbed the steering wheel in presidential vehicle on 1/6 or lunged at a fellow agent, a USSS official tells @joshscampbell. CNN confirms that Ornato & Enger are prepared to testify that neither incident occurred. — Gabby Orr (@GabbyOrr_) June 29, 2022

Engel had been interviewed by the Jan. 6 committee, three people familiar with the matter said, according to Politico. Engel reportedly said he and other law enforcement officials determined it was not feasible to get Trump to the Capitol.

Trump told The Washington Post in April that Secret Service prevented him for going to the Capitol on Jan. 6.

“Secret Service said I couldn’t go,” Trump reportedly said. “I would have gone there in a minute.”

Trump posted to Truth Social on Tuesday to deny Hutchinson’s claims.

“Her Fake story that I tried to grab the steering wheel of the White House Limousine in order to steer it to the Capitol Building is ‘sick’ and fraudulent, very much like the Unselect Committee itself – Wouldn’t even have been possible to do such a ridiculous thing. Her story of me throwing food is also false … and why would SHE have to clean it up, I hardly knew who she was?”