Travis Barker Reportedly Hospitalized After Sending Cryptic Tweet

Travis Barker, husband of Kourtney Kardashian and the drummer for rock band Blink-182, reportedly suffered a medical emergency and was hospitalized Tuesday.

Kardashian was by her husband’s side through the ordeal Tuesday, but details surrounding Barker’s health have not yet been revealed, TMZ reported. Barker first went to West Hills Hospital in the morning for an unknown reason before he was transferred via ambulance to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, according to the outlet.

Barker’s 16-year old daughter, Alabama, has since posted a message on her Instagram Story, saying, “Please send your prayers.”

Adding to the seemingly urgent nature of the situation was a cryptic post that Barker shared with his 1.5 million Twitter followers. “God save me,” Barker wrote. That message was posted Tuesday at 1:45 p.m. Eastern, and Barker has not since returned to social media with any health updates.(RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Just Gave Up Sex, Booze And Coffee)

The rest of the Kardashian family has so far remained silent and made no mention of the apparent situation on their social media accounts.

Barker and Kardashian had a marriage ceremony in May during a lavish celebration in Italy. That particular celebration was preceded by a few other wedding celebrations enjoyed by the couple.