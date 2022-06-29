UFC Champion Sues Man He Shot For Allegedly Molesting His Son

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight champion, Cain Velasquez, is suing the man he recently shot for allegedly molesting his 4-year-old son.

Velasquez remains in custody after San Jose Police arrested him in February and charged him with the attempted murder of Harry Goularte, the man he accuses of molesting his son in a civil lawsuit.

The UFC fighter is suing Goularte and his family, who own the daycare where Velasquez says his son was alleged molested, reported the Associated Press. (RELATED: REPORT: Cain Velasquez’s Intended Shooting Target Allegedly Molested His Family Member)

Velasquez, whose son spent five days a week at the daycare from 2021-2022, is suing Goularte and his concrete business and Goularte’s mother and stepfather, Paul Bender, on behalf of a minor name “C.V. Jr.,” according to the LA Times.

The lawsuit filed in Santa Clara County Superior Court stated that Goularte was living in his parents’ home and working at their daycare at the time of the alleged molestation. He accused Goularte and his family of “negligence, sexual battery and several other claims,” according to the Los Angeles Times.

Velasquez accuses the family of allowing Goularte to spend alone time with the minor and other children who went to the daycare, “including time he spent with children in a bathroom and a playhouse for extended periods of time,” the LA Times reported.

The complaint stated that the childcare business “fostered and maintained an environment” where children could be molested and sexually abused, according to the LA Times.

Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen called the Velasquez situation a “tragedy” at the time of his arrest. “The sad tragedy is that Mr. Velasquez chose to take the law into his own hands, endangering the public and everyone in the truck,” Rosen said, according to the LA Times.

Goularte was arrested and pled not guilty to charges he committed lewd and lascivious acts with a minor in Santa Clara County, the AP reported. While Velasquez remains in police custody, Goularte was released from jail into the court’s supervised own recognizance program two days after being arrested for claims he touched the Velasquez boy “100 times,” according to the LA Times.