Beyonce Drops Her Nearly-Naked New Album Cover

Beyonce posed nearly naked on top of a holographic horse Thursday with nothing more than carefully and strategically placed materials covering her most private places.

The 40-year-old music sensation knows how to turn heads each time she debuts a bold style, and she definitely commanded a lot of attention with this very provocative imagery. She was perfectly poised on top of the horse with her long hair cascading around her and her highly defined leg muscles on full display. Aside from some flimsy accents, her chest was completely bare.

The album cover is a tantalizing image that needed absolutely no explanation or build-up whatsoever. Beyonce simply wrote “act i RENAISSANCE 7.29” in her Thursday tweet.

Queen Bey knows how to keep her fans coming back for more. By dropping a photo as wildly unexpected as this, she has a highly-engaged audience that’s excited to hear what songs inspired her to feature herself with that sort of imagery.

Beyonce’s first music teaser for the new album was released when she shared the single “BREAK MY SOUL” to fans June 20. Not much else has been revealed about her new “RENAISSANCE” album, which is expected to be released July 29, according to the New York Post. (RELATED: Khloe Kardashian’s Naked Tattoo Outfit Is A Showstopper)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by British Vogue (@britishvogue)

Beyonce has been hot on the scene in recent weeks and was featured in a lengthy British Vogue edition that saw her once again wearing something majestic that captured the attention of fans.

All eyes and ears are perked in anticipation of her July 29 release and the possibility of more teasers being dropped along the way.