‘I Don’t Have A Choice’: Border Sheriff Personally Escorts Illegal Migrants Back To Mexico

A Texas border sheriff is taking matters into his own hands and is helping bring migrants back to Mexico, according to multiple reports.

Kinney County Sheriff Brad Coe personally brought four illegal migrants Wednesday to the port of entry in Eagle Pass, Texas, so they could be returned to Mexico, according to The Epoch Times. (RELATED: SCOTUS rules Biden can scrap signature Trump-era immigration policy)

“So I can’t let them walk the streets. I can’t say, ‘Hey, go, be free.’ Because I still have to protect the Constitution and protect the people in the county,” Coe said, according to The Epoch Times.

The four illegal migrants were involved in an earlier alleged smuggling attempt Coe’s deputies pursued, according to The Epoch Times. The driver of the vehicle, who ran from authorities, lost control of the vehicle, causing it to flip.

One woman out of the five illegal migrant passengers in the vehicle was transported to a hospital in Del Rio, Texas, while the four others said they didn’t want medical attention, according to The Epoch Times.

Border Patrol told Coe they would only take the passengers into custody if they were medically evaluated, according to The Epoch Times. That’s when he decided to escort them to Mexico.

“But to let them go, undocumented, unaccounted for, just go because of a policy—I couldn’t do it. It’s going to be the exception rather than the rule. But at the same time, if Border Patrol won’t take a group for whatever reason, I don’t have a choice,” he added.

The Mexican national driver was wearing a medallion related to a cartel. He was arrested and faces at least seven felonies, according to The Epoch Times.

Neither the Sheriff’s office nor U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) responded to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.

