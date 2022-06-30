Dem State Senate Candidate Invites Republicans To Her Next Gyno Visit

Democratic Connecticut state Senate candidate Trevor Crow invited her Republican competitor Ryan Fazio to her next gynecologist appointment in a now-deleted tweet Wednesday.

Crow’s request for Fazio to attend her next OB/GYN appointment comes after the Supreme Court overturned the Roe v. Wade abortion ruling on Friday.

“Do you have a medical degree? Does [Fazio] have specialty in OB/Gyn? Looking forward to you all being in my next Gyn appointment. Seems you know better than I do,” Crow wrote and then deleted. Various people, including Greenwich’s Republican Town Committee, fired back at Crow.

Since she deleted the tweet out of embarrassment…

While @ryanfazio @KimFiorelloCT and the @CTGOP are working to bring down costs for CT residents, @CTDems @trevorcrowct is out inviting people to attend her OB/GYN doctors appointment🙄🙄🙄 pic.twitter.com/EKxzIryMP5 — Carl Higbie (@CarlHigbie) June 29, 2022

“Super weird that you are inviting people to your next GYN apt.,” Greenwich Republican Town Committee responded shortly after she issued the invite. (RELATED: Pelosi Gives Bizarre, Borderline Incoherent Response To Roe V. Wade Question, Calls SCOTUS Leak ‘Fake’ Opinion)

Crow has previously vowed to “protect women’s reproductive rights,” according to a post she shared on Twitter. She argued in the same tweet that her opponent, Fazio, was against abortion.

“I find it very typical Democrat that while people are struggling to put food in their refrigerators, they’re walking around people to buy electric cars or inviting them to their OB/Gyn appointment. These are not serious people,” Newsmax host Carl Higbie — a Connecticut resident — told the Daily Caller.