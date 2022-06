AMERICAN PRIDE ON THE SLIDE… GALLUP: Record-Low 38% Extremely Proud to Be American

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The 38% of U.S. adults who say they are “extremely proud” to be American is the lowest in Gallup’s trend, which began in 2001. Still, together with the 27% who are “very proud,” 65% of U.S. adults express pride in the nation. Another 22% say they are “moderately proud,” while 9% are “only a little” and 4% “not at all” proud.