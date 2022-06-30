Fred Couples Rips LIV Golf, Predicts It Won’t Exist In A Few Years

Fred Couples took a blowtorch to LIV Golf with some recent comments.

The Saudi-backed golf organization has poached some of the best talent in the world from the PGA Tour, and it doesn’t sound like Couples is impressed. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“They’re all saying they want to change golf, they’re doing it for the better of golf. No one has said, ‘Hey, when I look back 50 years from now … we’ll have made this tour [what it is].’ No one has said that. You know why? Because they’re not going to be around in three years,” Couples told Golf.com when talking about the new league.

Couples also made it clear that he’s not interested in spending much time with Phil Mickelson. He added, “I don’t think I’ll ever to talk to him again. What for? I’m not in the same boat as him anymore, and probably never will play golf with him again. I’m not saying that to be mean. We’re just in different orbits.”

Once again, the war between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf continues to rage, and I don’t think we’ll see it end anytime soon. The battle lines have been drawn, and it’s getting ugly.

With every single star who leaves the PGA Tour for LIV Golf, it’s another punch to the gut for America’s traditional golf power.

That’s why I think Couples is dead wrong when he claims the organization won’t exist in a few years. Look at some of the talent that has joined LIV Golf.

Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Justin, Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson are all in the mix. That’s some serious name recognition for a new league.

No matter what you think about LIV Golf, you’d have to be kidding yourself to say that it’s not off to a fire start.