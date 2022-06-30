Twitter Suspends Jordan Peterson For ‘Misgendering’ Transgender Actor

Twitter suspended well-known clinical psychologist and author Jordan Peterson for “misgendering” actor Elliot Page on Wednesday.

The tweet that got Peterson suspended read “Remember when pride was a sin? And Ellen Page just had her breasts removed by a criminal physician.”

Peterson’s daughter, Mikhaila, announced the suspension on her own Twitter, tagging Elon Musk and adding that the site is “Definitely not a free speech platform at the moment.”

Wow. @jordanbpeterson got a twitter strike. No more twitter until he deletes the tweet. Definitely not a free speech platform at the moment @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/YuBTwnjz5W — Mikhaila Peterson (@MikhailaFuller) June 29, 2022

Peterson used Page’s birth name and the “her” pronoun, but the Canadian actor now goes by Elliot and identifies as a man.

Twitter informed Peterson that his comments violated their rule against hateful conduct, which bars users from “promoting violence” against other people for, among other things, “gender identity.”

Peterson rose to international prominence in part because he opposed Canadian Government Bill C-16 on free speech grounds, which he argued would open up the floodgates for prosecuting people who refuse to use a transgender person’s preferred pronouns. (RELATED: ‘They All Lie’: Jordan Peterson Blasts Liberal Culture In Universities, Reveals Why He Resigned In Fiery Op-Ed)

Peterson “quit Twitter” in May after what he called an ‘endless flood of vicious insults’ that he has not received anywhere else, but ostensibly had returned to the site since then.

Twitter did not respond to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.