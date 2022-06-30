Khloe Kardashian’s Naked Tattoo Outfit Is A Showstopper

Khloe Kardashian wore a naked catsuit covered in tattoos Wednesday in celebration of the launch of Kim Kardashian’s skincare line, and the outfit is an absolute showstopper.

The mesh outfit is a tight-fitting number that shows off Kardashian’s fit physique and the feminine curves that the Kardashian family is so famous for. It’s a tantalizing outfit that acted as a full-body canvas for a series of intricately designed mock-tattoos. The tattoos covered the entire catsuit, and Kardashian made sure to strike a series of provocative poses to give fans a good view of their detailed designs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

The curve-hugging piece was a stylistic fashion statement that hailed from the Ukrainian label Ttswtrs, which is an abbreviation for “tattoo sweaters,” Page Six reported. Kardashian posted a gallery of images of it to her Instagram page as she stretched out and seemingly seduced the camera with her piercing eyes.

“SKKN anyone? @skkn 📸 @gregswalesart,” she wrote in the caption.

The opening photograph shows Kardashian lying on her back with her feet planted on the marble surface and her hips in the air. Her posterior was lifted above the marble she was laying on, giving fans a full view of her body’s contours. (RELATED: Iggy Azalea Rocks A Sizzling Red-Hot Naked Dress)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

Another image posted by Kardashian shows the opposite side of her body as she laid on her stomach and dropped a leg off the surface. She then posed while sitting up and leaning to one side, showcasing the tattoo art on all sides of the stunning catsuit.

Kardashian utilized toned-down accents such as clear heels and simple gold hoop earrings to allow the tattoo-art to speak for itself.