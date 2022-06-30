LaVar Arrington Suggests Warren Sapp Is Telling The Truth About Colin Kaepernick’s Workout With The Raiders

Former NFL player LaVarr Arrington thinks it’s likely Warren Sapp’s comments about Colin Kaepernick were rooted in truth.

Sapp sent shockwaves through the NFL when he claimed Kaepernick’s workout with the Raiders was an “absolute” disaster. Kaep’s agent pushed back on the claim, but seeing as how the Raiders still haven’t signed him, you can read into how you want. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, Arrington is coming to Sapp’s defense saying that he wouldn’t have made the comments about Kaepernick if he hadn’t heard it from someone with knowledge of the workout.

“If you’ve played for an organization you know people in the organization. There’s certain places that you can get information that in other cases you wouldn’t get that information. Sapp played for the Raiders, and Sapp probably has a relationship with a couple people that are in the organization. If Sapp didn’t know, hear, or have a discussion with someone who was in the organization he wouldn’t have even talked about it,” Arrington said on Fox Sports Radio when discussing Sapp’s comments, according to Larry Brown Sports.

While Arrington didn’t come right out and say that what Sapp said about the workout was 100% accurate, he certainly made it clear that Sapp would have access to the necessary information to make such a claim.

He’s also 100% correct to view the situation that way. The NFL is a very small world and word travels very quickly. People like to talk and stay in contact.

If Kaepernick’s workout was as atrocious as Sapp indicated, there’s no doubt in my mind people within the Raiders would have spread the word.

Now, does that mean Sapp has all the information? Maybe not, but we don’t really have any reason to doubt him.

As I said above, the Raiders didn’t sign Kaepernick. So, things couldn’t have been too impressive!