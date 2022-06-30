Man Allegedly Goes On Rampage After Being Denied Parking Spot. Police Use Helicopter To Find Suspect On Boat

A Massachusetts man allegedly went on a crime spree that required law enforcement to call in a helicopter after he was denied parking at a Cape Cod beach Sunday.

When a beach parking lot attendant at Chapoquoit Beach turned 45-year-old Augusto Darosa away Sunday, Darosa reportedly became “very agitated,” according to Boston.com. He allegedly threatened the attendant and returned to the area that evening, where he began slashing tires and assaulting several people, according to the outlet.

Before local law enforcement arrived, Darosa fled the scene. As a result, K-9 units and the Massachusetts State Police Air Wing was called in by local police to help track down the suspect, according to Boston.com.

Eventually a Massachusetts State Police helicopter crew accompanied by Falmouth Police officers located Darosa hiding in a private vessel that was moored off of a nearby peninsula, according to a statement by Massachusetts State Police. (RELATED: County Sheriff Helicopter Crashes While Responding To Car Crash, 6 People Hospitalized)



The officers proceeded to board the boat and arrested Darosa, who was compliant, according to Boston.com. (RELATED: Vermont Man Arrested For Stealing $1.2 Million Yacht In New York, Going On Joyride)

The man was charged with two charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, two counts of assault and battery, two counts of threatening to commit a crime, two counts of vandalism, one count of witness intimidation, disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace and a felony charge of breaking and entering that stemmed from his hiding on the boat, according to Boston.com.

Darosa faced a judge for arraignment Monday morning in Falmouth District Court.