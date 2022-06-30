McConnell Rips Biden Over ‘Dangerous Attack On The Supreme Court’

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell slammed President Joe Biden in a Thursday statement after Biden criticized the Supreme Court’s decision to reverse Roe v. Wade.

Biden was answering questions Thursday in Madrid, Spain and called the court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade “destabilizing.” Biden also called it “outrageous behavior.” McConnell fired back after Biden’s remarks, saying attacking the Supreme Court on the world stage is “below the dignity of the President.”

“Attacking a core American institution like the Supreme Court from the world stage is below the dignity of the President. Beyond that, President Biden’s attacks on the Court are unmerited and dangerous. He’s upset that the Court said the people, through their elected representatives, will have a say on abortion policy. That does not destabilize democracy – it affirms it. By contrast, it is behavior like the President’s that undermines equal justice and the rule of law,” McConnell said in the statement. (RELATED: Biden Decries Supreme Court’s Decision Overturning Roe V. Wade, Calls For Voters To Turn Out For The Midterms)

“The President launched this inappropriate attack when he was asked about whether or not we are on the right track as a country. The President needs to take a look in the mirror. The Supreme Court isn’t responsible for inflation, high gas prices, crime in the streets or chaos at the border. He is. No amount of blame shifting on the global stage will change that,” he added. (RELATED: ‘Destabilizing’: Biden Calls The Supreme Court Overruling Roe V. Wade ‘Outrageous Behavior’)

Biden said he would be in favor of a filibuster in order for Congress to vote on a bill on Roe v. Wade.