REPORT: Nipsey Hussle’s Alleged Murderer Seriously Injured In Jail

Eric Holder, the alleged killer of rapper Nipsey Hussle, reportedly suffered serious injuries after being attacked by other inmates while attempting to attend his court date Tuesday.

Holder was attacked while waiting for a bus to transport him to court, where his trial continues to unfold, TMZ reported, citing unnamed law enforcement sources. A couple of Holder’s fellow inmates allegedly jumped him and showed no mercy during their attack, purportedly beating him up so badly that at one point Holder lost consciousness, according to the outlet.

Nipsey Hussle’s alleged killer Eric Holder got jumped by other inmates on his way to court … and the beatdown was so bad he apparently needed stitches to close his wounds. https://t.co/h1i0qPkY43 — TMZ (@TMZ) June 30, 2022

An attorney representing Holder said two inmates allegedly obtained a razor and used it to ambush and injure Holder, according to TMZ As a result, Holder’s medical care included three staples and a number of stitches in the back of his head and other stitches elsewhere on his head, the outlet reported. Holder’s left eye was reportedly also visibly swollen as a result of the altercation. (RELATED: REPORT: Rapper Obie Trice Arrested For Allegedly Threatening His Girlfriend)

The attack forced the court hearing to be delayed, according to TMZ.

Recent courtroom developments in the case included prosecutors alleging that moments taking Nipsey Hussle’s life, Holder told the rapper, “You’re through.” Nipsey Hussle was shot and killed in a parking lot in March 2019.