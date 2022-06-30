Police Arrest Man For Carrying 70 Pounds Of Weed After Leaving Court House

Police arrested a Maine man Wednesday after he was caught with over 70 pounds of marijuana in his car as he was leaving a Massachusetts court hearing for marijuana possession and driving without a license Wednesday.

Yves Duboc, 43, was arraigned on charges of driving without a license and possessing one pound of marijuana, according to MassLive. After the hearing, Duboc allegedly got in his SUV and drove off after having just had his license suspended and ordered not to drive.

Massachusetts State Police officer Michael Provost, who was in the courthouse during Duboc’s hearing, intercepted and arrested him for operating a vehicle without a license, according to the report. (RELATED: Nancy Pelosi’s Husband Charged In Connection With DUI)

Provost then searched the vehicle and found over 70 pounds of marijuana stashed in a pair of duffel bags as well as roughly 20 pounds of THC extract. Officers also uncovered cash and zip lock bags, according to the outlet. (RELATED: NYT Quietly Removed Reference To Uvalde Shooter Complaining Grandma Wouldn’t Allow Him To Smoke Weed)

Officers booked Duboc at the nearest state police barracks before escorting him back to court for the second time to face updated charges relating to driving without a license and unlawful possession of marijuana, according to MassLive.

Recreational marijuana is legal in Massachusetts, however, an adult is only allowed to possess up to one ounce at any given time, according to NORML.