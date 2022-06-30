Rep. Liz Cheney Trashes Trump-Supporting Republicans At Ronald Reagan Library

Republican Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney trashed Trump-supporting Republicans in a speech at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library on Wednesday.

Calling former President Donald Trump a “domestic threat,” Cheney claimed that “Republicans cannot be loyal to Donald Trump and to the Constitution.”

“At this moment, we are confronting a domestic threat that we have never faced before. And that is a former president who is attempting to unravel the foundations of our Constitutional Republic,” Cheney said. (RELATED: We Asked Every Jan. 6 Committee Member When They’d Hold Hearings On The 2020 Riots. No One Had An Answer)

Cheney said Trump is “aided by Republican leaders and elected officials who have made themselves willing hostages to this dangerous and irrational man.”

Cheney is serving on the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol. In her speech, Cheney claimed that witnesses who testified in the hearings were facing threats.

Powerful words from @Liz_Cheney at the Reagan Presidential Library: “The reality that we face today as Republicans, as we think about the choice in front of us, we have to choose because Republicans cannot both be loyal to Donald Trump and loyal to the constitution.” pic.twitter.com/oa5BErdKqj — The Republican Accountability Project (@AccountableGOP) June 30, 2022



“To argue that the threat posed by Donald Trump can be ignored is to cast aside the responsibility that every citizen — every one of us — bears to perpetuate the Republic. We must not do that, and we cannot do that,” Cheney said.

The speech was a part of a series called “Time For Choosing,” put on by the Ronald Reagan Library, featuring a lineup of potential 2024 contenders, including South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and former Vice President Mike Pence.

Former Mark Meadows aide Cassidy Hutchinson testified for the January 6 Committee on Tuesday, and claimed that Trump pushed for security measures during his rally at the capitol to be set aside, despite warnings that some in the crowd were armed.

Hutchinson also claimed that Trump demanded to be taken to the Capitol to be with his supporters there, and reached for the steering wheel of the car, forcing Secret Service to hold him back. Now, Secret Service is prepared to testify that no such thing happened.

Voters have shown very little interest in the hearings, with only 32.1% saying the findings of the committee will change how they vote in the midterms.