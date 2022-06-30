REPORT: Kevin Durant Requests To Be Traded From Brooklyn Nets

Two-time Finals MVP Kevin Durant has requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, ESPN reported Thursday.

Durant requested a trade with the team today, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/BkNEHwkrc0 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2022

The Phoenix Suns and the Miami Heat are two teams included on his “wish list” of franchises that he would like to be traded to, ESPN senior NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported. (RELATED: REPORT: San Antonio Spurs Trade Dejounte Murray To Atlanta Hawks)

Phoenix and Miami are among two of the teams that Kevin Durant has on his wish list, sources tell ESPN, but the Nets plan to move Durant where they can get the best possible deal. With four years on his contract, there’s no shortage of teams willing to unload assets for Durant. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2022

In 2019, the superstar forward signed a four-year deal worth $164 million to play in Brooklyn alongside point guard Kyrie Irving. To say that they fell short of their goals when teaming up is an understatement. In two seasons together, they won just one playoff series. In the 2021-2022 post-season, the Nets were swept by the Boston Celtics four games to zero in the first round of the playoffs, according to NBA.com.

Durant averaged 29.9 points, 7.4 total rebounds and 6.4 assists per game during the 2021-2022 NBA season, according to Basketball Reference. He was selected to his 12th career All Star game in January. His individual accolades were good, but the duo of Durant and Irving did not live up to the hype.

Whoever Durant plays for in the 2022-2023 season, he’ll likely make them into a championship contender immediately. It will be exciting to see what team he’ll go to next.