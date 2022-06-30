Editorial

REPORT: USC And UCLA Are Joining The Big Ten

BLOG
Apr 23, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) throws the ball during the spring game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

USC and UCLA are reportedly joining the Big Ten.

The two prestigious PAC-12 programs are planning to leave to join the Big Ten as soon as 2024, according to Jon Wilner. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

If this report turns out to be true, it will change college football forever. UCLA and USC joining the Big Ten isn’t something anyone could have envisioned 10 years ago.

If you had told someone they were going to join the Big Ten, you probably would have been drug tested.

Now, the Big Ten is reportedly going to take the two most notable schools in the PAC-12. If it happens, the PAC-12 will be dead as we know it.

It was already barely a P5 conference in football, and without USC and to a lesser extent UCLA, the PAC-12 will be a glorified G5 conference.

It’s hard to overstate how insane this situation is. Hopefully, we get more details soon because this development has sent shockwaves through the sport we all love!