REPORT: USC And UCLA Are Joining The Big Ten

USC and UCLA are reportedly joining the Big Ten.

The two prestigious PAC-12 programs are planning to leave to join the Big Ten as soon as 2024, according to Jon Wilner.

Source: USC and UCLA are planning to leave for the Big Ten as early as 2024. Move *has not been finalized* at the highest levels of power. — Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) June 30, 2022

If this report turns out to be true, it will change college football forever. UCLA and USC joining the Big Ten isn’t something anyone could have envisioned 10 years ago.

If you had told someone they were going to join the Big Ten, you probably would have been drug tested.

USC and UCLA are in negotiations to join the Big Ten conference, a source tells @SINow, confirming @wilnerhotline‘s report. A stunning but not all that surprising move: Teams are jockeying to get into the top two leagues of FBS – the SEC and B1G. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) June 30, 2022

Now, the Big Ten is reportedly going to take the two most notable schools in the PAC-12. If it happens, the PAC-12 will be dead as we know it.

It was already barely a P5 conference in football, and without USC and to a lesser extent UCLA, the PAC-12 will be a glorified G5 conference.

Source tells me that there is a lot of truth to @wilnerhotline report about USC and UCLA in discussions to leave for the Big Ten. My understanding is USC and UCLA reached out to the Big Ten.. certain legal parameters and bylaws need to be followed for obviously legal reasons. https://t.co/2NSDv8YtWA — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) June 30, 2022

It’s hard to overstate how insane this situation is. Hopefully, we get more details soon because this development has sent shockwaves through the sport we all love!