Founder Of Notorious Biker Gang Hells Angels, Sonny Barger, Dead At 83

Hells Angels motorcycle club founder Sonny Barger died Wednesday in California at the age of 83.

Barger lost his battle with cancer and died surrounded by his wife Zorana and other relatives peacefully, according to the New York Post. “If you are reading this message, you’ll know that I’m gone. I’ve asked that this note be posted immediately after my passing,” Barger wrote in a Facebook post shared in the early hours of Thursday morning.

“I’ve lived a long and good life filled with adventure. And I’ve had the privilege to be part of an amazing club. Although I’ve had a public persona for decades, I’ve mostly enjoyed special time with my club brothers, my family, and close friends.”

Barger wanted people to know that his passing was peaceful and his battle with cancer was brief, according to the post. “But also know that in the end, I was surrounded by what really matters: my wife, Zorana, as well as my loved ones,” the post continued. “Keep your head up high, stay loyal, remain free, and always value honor.”

Barger founded the Oakland chapter of the motorcycle club after he was inspired by “The Wild One,” a 1953 crime flick starring Marlon Brando, according to Mercury News. Hells Angels celebrated its 65th anniversary in April, according to the NY Post. (RELATED: Famous ‘Goodfellas’ And ‘Sopranos’ Actor Paul Herman Dies On His 76th Birthday)

There Was A Biker Gang Shootout In Nevada This Weekend https://t.co/lyGh9qz88i — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 31, 2022

The founder’s life was defined by a back and forth with law enforcement, and he spent much of the late 1900s in and out of arrests and prison, the outlet continued. He also wrote six books, including an autobiography, the outlet noted.